Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam raised its position in shares of Nordson by 2,275.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Nordson by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NDSN opened at $226.51 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $208.91 and a fifty-two week high of $279.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $258.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.78. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $650.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.06 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 18.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 32.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NDSN shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Nordson from $303.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.83.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

