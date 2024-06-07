Bank of Nova Scotia Buys New Stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 59,804 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LSXMK. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 43,283.3% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 615.9% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3,206.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,893 shares in the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSXMK has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 333,916 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $9,656,850.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,944,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,646,826,061.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 139,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $9,592,703.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,401,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,646,157.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 333,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $9,656,850.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 56,944,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,826,061.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,513,503 shares of company stock worth $121,913,983 and sold 229,248 shares worth $15,950,628. Company insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $21.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $20.62 and a 12 month high of $31.67.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

