Bank of Nova Scotia Grows Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 60.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Tobam increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 4,166.7% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $106.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.97. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $82.81 and a fifty-two week high of $114.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.03.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

