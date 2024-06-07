Bank of Nova Scotia Grows Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,280 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LW. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 113.4% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 8,040.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 864.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 537.1% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.40.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $86.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.45. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.19. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $77.41 and a one year high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 50.74% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

About Lamb Weston

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.