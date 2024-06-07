Bank of Nova Scotia Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 42.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36,445 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.1% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,722,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,630 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,291,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,286,000 after acquiring an additional 167,810 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,150,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,119,000 after acquiring an additional 141,828 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 24.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,635,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,852,000 after acquiring an additional 916,574 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,038,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,076,000 after purchasing an additional 160,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE IPG opened at $30.76 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $40.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 46.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.13.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

