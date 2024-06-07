Bank of Nova Scotia Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,217 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,932 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Masco by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,787,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,378,337,000 after purchasing an additional 298,116 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,180,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $615,282,000 after buying an additional 159,052 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Masco by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,574,976 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,411,000 after buying an additional 254,040 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Masco by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,934,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,325,000 after acquiring an additional 145,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in Masco by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,333,651 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,288,000 after acquiring an additional 57,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $67.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.10. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $47.66 and a 52 week high of $78.94.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Masco had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 865.37%. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAS shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Masco from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Masco from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Masco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.15.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

