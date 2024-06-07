Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 3,568 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE MAA opened at $137.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.72 and a 200-day moving average of $130.42. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.84. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.56 and a 1-year high of $158.46.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $543.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.44 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 25.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $333,076.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,057,103.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,807 shares of company stock valued at $353,955 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.50 to $138.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.47.

View Our Latest Research Report on MAA

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.