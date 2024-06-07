Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,877 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in FMC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in FMC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in FMC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in FMC by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in FMC by 827.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.56.

FMC Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of FMC stock opened at $58.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.46. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $49.49 and a 1 year high of $111.95.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $918.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. FMC had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. FMC’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

