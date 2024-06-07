Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,797 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TFX. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Teleflex by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,795 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after buying an additional 5,603 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Teleflex in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Teleflex by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,526 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Teleflex in the 3rd quarter worth about $785,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Teleflex by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 393,053 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $77,200,000 after buying an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $216.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $210.98 and a 200 day moving average of $228.24. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $177.63 and a 12-month high of $262.97.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.85 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 21.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TFX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $240.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.29.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

