Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 64,624 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 85.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 64,624 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 41,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 7,764 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at $376,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 96,700.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

In other Albemarle news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at $626,882.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALB. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $178.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Albemarle from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.16.

Albemarle Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ALB stock opened at $118.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.99. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $106.69 and a 1 year high of $247.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.09). Albemarle had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.18%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

