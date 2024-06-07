BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 41.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,788 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of BankUnited worth $5,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in BankUnited by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 40,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 16.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in BankUnited by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 163,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in BankUnited by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BKU shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on BankUnited from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays started coverage on shares of BankUnited in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of BankUnited from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

Insider Transactions at BankUnited

In related news, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 1,500 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $43,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,752.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BKU opened at $28.33 on Friday. BankUnited, Inc. has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $34.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $508.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

BankUnited Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Featured Articles

