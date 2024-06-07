BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,591 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $3,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of BCE by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,928,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,615,000 after purchasing an additional 109,866 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of BCE by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 862,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,983,000 after purchasing an additional 212,047 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of BCE by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,318,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,908,000 after purchasing an additional 843,626 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of BCE by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of BCE by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 13,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BCE stock opened at $34.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.82 and a twelve month high of $46.58. The stock has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.57.

BCE Cuts Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. BCE had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.738 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.56%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 204.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Argus cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (down from $54.00) on shares of BCE in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of BCE from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BCE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of BCE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

