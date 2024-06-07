Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC Has $9.66 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,163 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.7% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. now owns 61,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,591,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 214,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,956,000 after acquiring an additional 76,410 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 15,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $176.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.29. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.35 and a 1 year high of $178.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,566,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,566,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $41,853.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,187.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,758 shares of company stock valued at $25,580,826 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile



Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

