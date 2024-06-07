Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 14,278 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,278 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,655,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 880.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,951,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548,423 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 30.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,610,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,853 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 517.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,150,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,558,000 after buying an additional 1,801,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 5,065,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,609,000 after buying an additional 1,680,200 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MPW opened at $5.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.27. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $10.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.76%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -27.03%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MPW shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Colliers Securities downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.80.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

