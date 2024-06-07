Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,728 iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 895.5% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEI opened at $115.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.42. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $111.45 and a one year high of $117.79.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2992 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

