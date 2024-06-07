Belpointe Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,726 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TOL. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 77,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,960,000 after buying an additional 12,775 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,696 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after purchasing an additional 28,344 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,792,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

NYSE TOL opened at $118.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 4.59. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.08 and a fifty-two week high of $135.37.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.13 by ($0.75). Toll Brothers had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 6.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on TOL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.75.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $178,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,295.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Further Reading

