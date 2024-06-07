Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 557 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 129,418,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,005,447,000 after purchasing an additional 421,622 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,451,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,813,546,000 after buying an additional 477,731 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,764,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $890,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036,495 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 13,166,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $712,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634,127 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $511,215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRVL. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Marvell Technology stock opened at $68.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.10 and a 200-day moving average of $66.46. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $46.07 and a one year high of $85.76.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.24%.

Marvell Technology declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $67,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,981,420.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $1,985,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,497,911.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $67,790.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,986 shares in the company, valued at $6,981,420.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,500 shares of company stock worth $7,522,055 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.