Belpointe Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 85.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 98,312 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 536,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,590,000 after buying an additional 88,236 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 460,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,411,000 after purchasing an additional 53,871 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 7.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,446,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,560,000 after purchasing an additional 95,269 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 17.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 445,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,113,000 after purchasing an additional 67,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 103,655.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 294,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 294,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on TSLX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.50 target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Price Performance

NYSE TSLX opened at $21.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.36. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.09 and a 52 week high of $22.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.04.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $117.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.44 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 47.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.63%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 74.19%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.