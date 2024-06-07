Belpointe Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 173.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.28. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.85 and a 52-week high of $110.60.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4723 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

