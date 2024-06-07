Belpointe Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GSEW. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $260,000.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of GSEW opened at $71.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.94 and its 200-day moving average is $68.66. The stock has a market cap of $689.77 million, a PE ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.93.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

