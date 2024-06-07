Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 33,470 Shares of Franklin FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:FLEE)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Franklin FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:FLEE – Free Report) by 65.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,470 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned 0.42% of Franklin FTSE Europe ETF worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Franklin FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLEE opened at $31.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.59 million, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.81. Franklin FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $24.22 and a 52-week high of $31.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.69.

About Franklin FTSE Europe ETF

