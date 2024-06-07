Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 359 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Eversource Energy by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,883,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in Eversource Energy by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 96,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,634,000 after buying an additional 6,062 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $562,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,808 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $562,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,808 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $158,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ES opened at $58.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $74.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.93. The firm has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.60.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -242.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ES. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.07.

About Eversource Energy

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

See Also

