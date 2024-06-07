Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV decreased its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,474 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $3,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TECH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,771,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 1,094.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 809,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,471,000 after acquiring an additional 741,860 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 1,389.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 784,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,535,000 after acquiring an additional 731,869 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Bio-Techne by 4,482.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 633,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,903,000 after purchasing an additional 619,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 1,116.2% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 403,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,107,000 after purchasing an additional 370,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on TECH shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup downgraded Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Scotiabank began coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bio-Techne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Bio-Techne Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $78.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.56, a PEG ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.29. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $51.79 and a 1 year high of $89.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.08.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $303.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.36 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Bio-Techne Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.