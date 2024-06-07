BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) CEO Vimal Mehta Sells 126,014 Shares of Stock

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) CEO Vimal Mehta sold 126,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total value of $205,402.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,811,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,732,769.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Vimal Mehta also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, April 4th, Vimal Mehta sold 5,268 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $13,802.16.

BioXcel Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ BTAI opened at $1.48 on Friday. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $22.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BioXcel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BTAI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.19). BioXcel Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,715.72% and a negative return on equity of 890.63%. The firm had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.84) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 14,901 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 239.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 9,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennant Investors LP bought a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 30.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BTAI. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down previously from $9.00) on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $18.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.71.

Read Our Latest Report on BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.