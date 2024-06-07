Blackfinch Spring VCT PLC (LON:BFSP) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 2.60 Per Share

Blackfinch Spring VCT PLC (LON:BFSP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This is a boost from Blackfinch Spring VCT’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Blackfinch Spring VCT Price Performance

Shares of LON:BFSP opened at GBX 98 ($1.26) on Friday. Blackfinch Spring VCT has a 1 year low of GBX 87 ($1.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 98 ($1.26). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 95.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 94.45.

Blackfinch Spring VCT Company Profile

Blackfinch Spring VCT PLC a venture capital firm specializing in growth stage and early stage investments. It also makes follow-on co-investments. It seeks to invest in technology-enabled companies with a focus on research and development and innovation. It prefers to invest in United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Gloucester, the United Kingdom.

