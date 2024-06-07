Blackfinch Spring VCT PLC (LON:BFSP) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 2.60 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2024

Blackfinch Spring VCT PLC (LON:BFSPGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This is a boost from Blackfinch Spring VCT’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Blackfinch Spring VCT Price Performance

Shares of LON:BFSP opened at GBX 98 ($1.26) on Friday. Blackfinch Spring VCT has a 1 year low of GBX 87 ($1.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 98 ($1.26). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 95.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 94.45.

Blackfinch Spring VCT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blackfinch Spring VCT PLC a venture capital firm specializing in growth stage and early stage investments. It also makes follow-on co-investments. It seeks to invest in technology-enabled companies with a focus on research and development and innovation. It prefers to invest in United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Gloucester, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackfinch Spring VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackfinch Spring VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.