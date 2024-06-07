BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Plans Dividend of $2.90

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 2.904 per share on Monday, July 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This is an increase from BOC Hong Kong’s previous dividend of $1.32.
BOC Hong Kong Stock Performance
Shares of BOC Hong Kong stock opened at $63.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.16. BOC Hong Kong has a 1-year low of $46.28 and a 1-year high of $66.82.
BOC Hong Kong Company Profile
