Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC) Director Jeffrey C. Royal Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey C. Royal bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $139,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 42,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Boston Omaha Stock Down 3.5 %

BOC opened at $13.90 on Friday. Boston Omaha Co. has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $20.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.45.

Get Boston Omaha alerts:

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Boston Omaha had a negative net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $25.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.50 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Boston Omaha from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Boston Omaha from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

View Our Latest Research Report on Boston Omaha

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Omaha

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Boston Omaha in the first quarter valued at $302,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Boston Omaha by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 420,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,504,000 after acquiring an additional 66,672 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in Boston Omaha by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 15,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Boston Omaha by 40.2% in the first quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 444,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,857,000 after purchasing an additional 127,652 shares during the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Omaha Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and asset management businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Omaha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Omaha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.