Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Holdings Lifted by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,638 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $4,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.3 %

Boston Scientific stock opened at $76.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $111.68 billion, a PE ratio of 63.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.10. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $48.35 and a twelve month high of $76.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.70.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $1,133,124.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,213.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $1,133,124.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,213.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 9,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $719,561.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,300.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,627 shares of company stock worth $5,937,353 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

