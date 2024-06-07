Braemar Plc (BMS) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 1st

Braemar Plc (LON:BMS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share on Monday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from Braemar’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Braemar Price Performance
Shares of Braemar stock opened at GBX 292 ($3.74) on Friday. Braemar has a twelve month low of GBX 230 ($2.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 317.64 ($4.07). The stock has a market capitalization of £89.24 million, a P/E ratio of 2,169.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 281.39 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 276.41.
Insider Activity at Braemar
In other news, insider James Christopher Duchar Gundy bought 6,600 shares of Braemar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.72) per share, for a total transaction of £19,140 ($24,522.74). 54.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Braemar
Braemar Plc provides shipbroking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Chartering, Investment Advisory, and Risk Advisory. The Chartering segment provides shipbroking services for deep sea tankers, specialized tankers, dry cargo, and offshore; cost-saving solutions; freight consultancy; and a vessel database.
