Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Holdings Raised by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,348,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,632 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned about 2.33% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $127,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.7% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,820,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,782,000 after purchasing an additional 101,955 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,849,000 after acquiring an additional 191,545 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 708,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,775,000 after acquiring an additional 109,548 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 657,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,980,000 after acquiring an additional 11,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 637,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,069,000 after acquiring an additional 9,851 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BFAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.43.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $108.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.64. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.65 and a 52 week high of $119.21.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $622.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.60 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 3.34%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Jason Janoff sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total transaction of $682,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,989.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.95, for a total value of $435,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,602.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jason Janoff sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total value of $682,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,989.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,400,478. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions



Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Further Reading

