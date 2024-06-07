Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) COO Douglas N. Comings Sells 2,953 Shares

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,953 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $215,480.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,827.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brinker International Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of EAT stock opened at $72.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.45. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $73.58.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 154.29% and a net margin of 3.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EAT. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Brinker International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 64,800.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 3,611.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Brinker International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Brinker International by 28,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Brinker International from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brinker International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.12.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

