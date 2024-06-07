British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Sold by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors trimmed its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,822,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,266 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 0.19% of British American Tobacco worth $111,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 308.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 297.1% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. 21.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $31.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.16. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

