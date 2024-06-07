Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Position Reduced by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $10,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 626,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,248,000 after buying an additional 10,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 149.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 4,956 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.2 %

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $197.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.98. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.47 and a 52 week high of $210.24.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.67.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $687,862.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,473,779.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $687,862.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,473,779.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,944.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

