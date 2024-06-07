Brokers Issue Forecasts for IAMGOLD Co.’s FY2026 Earnings (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 6th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.90. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Spec Overwgt” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The mining company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$456.89 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 12.48%.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares boosted their target price on IAMGOLD from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on IAMGOLD from C$4.40 to C$6.20 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on IAMGOLD from C$3.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$5.03.

IMG opened at C$5.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.77, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 1.19. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of C$2.71 and a 12 month high of C$6.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$5.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.12.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

