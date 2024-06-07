Brokers Set Expectations for Edwards Lifesciences Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 4th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Edwards Lifesciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.77 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EW. OTR Global upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.06.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of EW stock opened at $87.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.50 and a 200 day moving average of $82.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.11. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $60.57 and a 1 year high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 23.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $648,540,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,181,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,386,333,000 after buying an additional 3,048,274 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 57.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,516,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $622,695,000 after buying an additional 2,390,137 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,446,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $262,815,000 after buying an additional 2,286,119 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian bought 580 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,198.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $1,319,645.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,168.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian purchased 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.74 per share, with a total value of $49,729.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,198.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,004 shares of company stock worth $13,469,601. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

