Brunner (BUT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.90 on July 25th

Brunner (LON:BUT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.90 ($0.08) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of BUT stock opened at GBX 1,330 ($17.04) on Friday. Brunner has a one year low of GBX 964 ($12.35) and a one year high of GBX 1,365.50 ($17.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,316.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,230.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £567.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,394.74 and a beta of 0.68.

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

