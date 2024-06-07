Brunner (BUT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.90 on July 25th

Brunner (LON:BUT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.90 ($0.08) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Brunner Stock Performance
Shares of BUT stock opened at GBX 1,330 ($17.04) on Friday. Brunner has a one year low of GBX 964 ($12.35) and a one year high of GBX 1,365.50 ($17.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,316.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,230.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £567.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,394.74 and a beta of 0.68.
About Brunner
