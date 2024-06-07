BTIG Research Begins Coverage on Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Analysts at BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 39.34% from the stock’s previous close.

SYF has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.55.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $43.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $46.72.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 13.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Curtis Howse sold 31,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,290.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,446,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 38,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 35,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 90,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.3% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

