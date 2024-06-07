Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 92.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,850 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 44.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 785,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,316,000 after purchasing an additional 239,955 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,471,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 631,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,746,000 after buying an additional 101,950 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 716.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 610,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,644,000 after buying an additional 536,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Burlington Stores by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 478,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,124,000 after buying an additional 235,343 shares in the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BURL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $252.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.87.

Burlington Stores Stock Down 0.6 %

BURL opened at $234.12 on Friday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.66 and a 1 year high of $243.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $197.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.61.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Burlington Stores

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 5,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,131,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,765,542.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.