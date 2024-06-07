C&C Group plc (LON:CCR) Plans Dividend of €0.04

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of €0.04 ($0.04) per share on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This is an increase from C&C Group’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

C&C Group Price Performance

CCR opened at GBX 156.20 ($2.00) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 167.83 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 570.50. C&C Group has a 52-week low of GBX 120.40 ($1.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 178.20 ($2.28). The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.55. The stock has a market cap of £606.46 million, a P/E ratio of 2,590.00, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.26.

Get C&C Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Friday.

About C&C Group

(Get Free Report)

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes beer, cider, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for C&C Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&C Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.