California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Crown worth $16,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,826,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Crown by 474.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,214,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,854,000 after buying an additional 1,003,312 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,960,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 41.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,213,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,886,000 after acquiring an additional 654,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 46.7% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,414,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,449,000 after buying an additional 450,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Crown Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $82.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.88. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.61 and a 12-month high of $96.35.

Crown Announces Dividend

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. Crown had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.82%.

Insider Activity at Crown

In related news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $746,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,470.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 22,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $1,916,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 616,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,486,042.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James H. Miller sold 9,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $746,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,470.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $3,300,420 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCK has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Crown from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Crown from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Crown in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Crown in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.29.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

