California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 8,499 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 487,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,499 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $17,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMH. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 1,091.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Tobam grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 2,192.9% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 3,500 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,931. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Jack E. Corrigan purchased 10,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.78 per share, for a total transaction of $227,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 3,500 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,931. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMH. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.64.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

AMH stock opened at $35.77 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $37.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.72.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $423.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.12%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

