California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 137,683 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,968 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Allegion worth $17,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 153.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 19.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Stock Down 0.6 %

ALLE opened at $117.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $95.94 and a 1-year high of $136.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.94.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Allegion had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The business had revenue of $893.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 31.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALLE. StockNews.com cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays cut shares of Allegion from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total transaction of $267,624.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,343.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total transaction of $267,624.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,343.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 5,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total transaction of $656,059.53. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,567 shares in the company, valued at $4,623,354.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

