California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 467,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,194 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in International Paper were worth $16,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in International Paper during the third quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in International Paper by 309.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $44.43 on Friday. International Paper has a 1 year low of $30.23 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). International Paper had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. International Paper’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Paper will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 377.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IP

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total value of $26,748.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,453.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $139,332 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Paper Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.