California State Teachers Retirement System Has $18.87 Million Stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,501 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Pentair were worth $18,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Pentair by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pentair by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Pentair

In related news, CEO Jerome O. Pedretti sold 24,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $2,089,884.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,254,534.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $78.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $57.18 and a twelve month high of $85.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.03.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Pentair’s payout ratio is 24.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Pentair from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Pentair from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Pentair in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Pentair in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.93.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

