California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 14,037 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,782 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,037 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $18,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Paycom Software by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 7,770 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 59,606 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,322,000 after buying an additional 6,830 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software Price Performance

NYSE PAYC opened at $145.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.38 and its 200-day moving average is $187.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.17. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $143.40 and a one year high of $374.04.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $2.29. The business had revenue of $499.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.89 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 32.84%. Research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on PAYC. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.11, for a total value of $286,864.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,070,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,702,431.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 11,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,975,448 over the last ninety days. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

