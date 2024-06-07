California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 218 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Graco were worth $22,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GGG. Cloverfields Capital Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 57,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 6,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 22,385.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 3,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $335,836.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 3,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $335,836.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody H. Feragen sold 5,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.29, for a total transaction of $464,772.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,144,097.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,624 shares of company stock valued at $800,609. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Graco Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $78.36 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.78 and a twelve month high of $94.77. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.33 and a 200 day moving average of $86.25.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.09). Graco had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $492.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GGG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.25.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

