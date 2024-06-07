California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 30,343 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 937,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,343 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of AES worth $18,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AES by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 679,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,330,000 after purchasing an additional 91,247 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AES by 370.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 116,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 91,749 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in AES in the fourth quarter worth $863,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of AES by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 273,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 96,808 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AES by 16.7% during the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 352,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after buying an additional 50,341 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AES alerts:

AES Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $20.37 on Friday. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $22.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.83. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. AES had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

AES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AES from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered AES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AES

AES Profile

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.