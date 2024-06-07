Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires New Position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 69,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,734,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,443,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,128 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,889,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,060,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 7.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,025,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,499,000 after purchasing an additional 920,140 shares during the period. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $185,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrew B. Abramson sold 16,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $127,001.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,521.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $185,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,166 shares of company stock worth $719,420. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $6.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.49 and a 200 day moving average of $8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $11.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.10.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $890.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.38 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 7.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.76%.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

See Also

