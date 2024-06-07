Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys 3,369 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 165.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 41,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 51.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 8.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 432,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,479,000 after purchasing an additional 32,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE DEO opened at $138.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.58. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $131.43 and a twelve month high of $179.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.01 and its 200 day moving average is $143.44.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

