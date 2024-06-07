Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys New Shares in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 16,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OMF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,732,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in OneMain during the third quarter worth about $12,613,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in OneMain by 189.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 429,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,209,000 after purchasing an additional 280,844 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in OneMain by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,916,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,291,000 after purchasing an additional 177,993 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in OneMain by 36.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 565,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,657,000 after purchasing an additional 151,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OMF shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on OneMain from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on OneMain from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler cut OneMain from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on OneMain from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.38.

OneMain Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of OMF stock opened at $48.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.73. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $53.65.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.07. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

OneMain Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 81.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at OneMain

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $976,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,300 shares in the company, valued at $23,183,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other OneMain news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total transaction of $379,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,525 shares in the company, valued at $6,051,550.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $976,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 451,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,183,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile

(Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Articles

